Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

BANNU: An anti-terrorism court of Bannu sent members of the National Assembly and leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar to central jail of Peshawar on Tuesday.

As per details, the two MNAs were produced before the court under tight security where they were sent on 14-day judicial remand.

They will now be reproduced in the court on July 9.

Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with nine others have been booked in an attack on an army check post in North Waziristan last month.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of PTM while attacking Khar Kamar check post in North Waziristan on May 26.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, the military’s media wing had said.

The group of attackers was led by PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.

