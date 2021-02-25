Designer Ali Xeeshan and wife Myrah blessed with a baby boy

Congratulations are in order for ace couturier Ali Xeeshan and his wife Myrah Ali after the couple welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 24.

Xeeshan made the announcement on his Instagram with an adorable card that said ‘Baby Boy’ first. He then shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife and their little bundle of joy, with a quote from the Holy Quran to go with it.

“‘So which of the favors of your Lord would you deny.’ – Surah Ar Rehman (Ayat 13),” read the caption.

The couple has chosen to name their little one Jansher Ali.

Myrah also shared the same picture of her family on her own Instagram, calling the experience the “Purest form of love and joy!”

Congratulations to the happy couple and here’s extending best wishes for their growing family.

