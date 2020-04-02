Singer Ali Zafar has paid a tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedics and security forces in their fight against coronavirus with a song.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of him singing Yeh Watan Tumhara Hai and dedicated it to the frontliners. It was originally sung by the legendary Mehdi Hassan.

“My tribute to our brave doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, rangers, army and all the workers from all over who are risking their lives at the front line to save ours,” Ali Zafar wrote.

My tribute to our brave doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, rangers, army and all the workers from all over who are risking their lives at the front line to save ours. #PakistanUnitedAgainstCorona #COVID19Pandemic #CoronaFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/mGROBrCQWh — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 1, 2020

Many local stars have paid rich tributes to those on the frontline. Earlier in March, Pakistanis raised white flags at 6 pm all around the country from their balconies, rooftops and parks to honour the medics who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic.

Comments

comments