Prominent Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar’s highly anticipated Pakistan Super League song will be out on Sunday.

The singer took to social media on Friday to make the announcement. In a video message posted on his Instagram and Twitter, he said he is overwhelmed by the response he received and expressed gratitude to his fans.

He had asked people to be a part of the video by copying his dance steps, recording it and sending him a video.

The Dear Zindagi actor said people have sent him videos from different parts of the world including Paris and London and he is impressed by their dancing talent. He shared that his Gmail account had crashed due to a large number of mails he received during the last few days.

He said the song and the video are expected to be released by Sunday evening.

Ali also shared that he has been shooting for the song since two days and has put in his best efforts.

The star, who has sung PSL anthems for previous editions, decided to release a new unofficial PSL song due to public demand.

Many social media users’ were of the view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain.

