Ali Zaidi files contempt of court plea for not making JIT reports public

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday filed contempt of court petition in the Sindh High Court for not making high profile cases Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reports public.

Ali Zaidi in his plea stated that the court had directed the authorities to make public JIT reports on Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, Baldia factory fire tragedy and former Fishermen’s Cooperative Society chairman Nisar Morai in January this year.

But the chief secretary Sindh has not made the said reports public, so far. Therefore a contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the CS Sindh.

Read more: Ali Zaidi discusses court order on JIT reports with PM Imran Khan

He further stated that important revelations were made by the suspects arrested in Baldia factory case, the report should be made public so that people can know the reality.

In a letter to the chief secretary Sindh, the federal minister referring the SHC directives for the government to make public reports of joint investigation teams that investigated criminal charges against Uzair Baloch, former chairman of Fishermen Cooperative Society Dr Nisar Morai and Baldia factory fire incident.

