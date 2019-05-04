Ali Zaidi inaugurates NADRA office designated for issuance of seamen cards

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office designated for issuance of seamen cards in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The card will be issued jointly by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and NADRA.

Ali Zaidi said the NADRA had sought 18.5 million rupees for upgradation of its system. He said the KPT printer had the ability to print cards.

He said seamen of Philippines sent $6 million to their country annually.

The maritime affairs said he was trying to establish a marine university. He said two more ships were inducted in the Pakistan Navy fleet.

“We want to bring Pakistan back to the shipping country,” he said.

He said offshore drilling in search for oil had reached 4,900 meter.

“Nation should pray that we find oil and gas,” he said.

On April 5, Ali Zaidi had lauded anti-marine pollution initiative by Pakistan Navy.

Ali Zaidi was attending the induction ceremony of Marine Debris Collection Barges (MDCBs) as the chief guest. Dignitaries from maritime domain in both public and private sectors also attended the ceremony at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi.

