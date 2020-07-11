Ali Zaidi releases video of Habib Jan Baloch

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Saturday released a video of Lyari Gang War head Uzair Baloch’s friend Habib Jan Baloch, ARY News reported.

Ali Zaidi, while tweeting the video, said that crime and politics have gone hand in hand and Asif Ali Zardari and Qadir Patel have been exposed by Habib Jan.

 Habib Jan Baloch, a close associate of Uzair Baloch, has said in the video that after 2012 operation, PPP again approached Uzair Baloch and paid him Rs50 million in cash. After this Uzair Baloch rejoined PPP, Habib Jan added.

He said in his video that the then CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sharmila Farooqui and Faryal Talpur also met Uzair Baloch and after that his office was attacked in which his brother died.

Habib Jan Baloch further said that the PPP government after coming under pressure distanced itself from Uzair Baloch. While responding to a question, he said that the group was involved transfers of police officials of up to rank of the IGP.

