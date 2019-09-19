New shipping policy enables private sectors to purchase ships: Ali Zaidi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, on Thursday highlighted that the private sectors of the country were provided opportunities to purchase ships under the new shipping policy announced by the federal government yesterday (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

Ali Zaidi, while talking to journalists, said, “Now, you run a ship with Pakistani flag without paying any customs duty. The port will give facilities on a priority basis to the ships belonging to Pakistan. The new policy will create any issue of demurrage. I will suggest the private sector purchase its own ship.”

The federal minister further details the significance of the new shipping policy, saying that the government has decided to run trade activities on ports in Pakistani currency. He spotted that the countries are run by its ports but not through its cities.

“A bridge had been constructed on KPT [Karachi Port Trust] during the Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. An underpass was constructed at KPT and we have to take care of it,” he added.

While commenting over the Karachi cleanliness campaign, Ali Zaidi said, “I am thankful to the Sindh government over accepting the presence of garbage in the province. The provincial government has machinery, resources and people to handle the deteriorated situation. Although, the disposal of garbage is not a task of my ministry. However, I am gateful to the Sindh government for taking responsibility of garbage disposal.”

He responded to the allegations of throwing garbage on different spots, saying that he has only gathered and prepared the people to voluntarily remove the garbage. The minister praised Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) for coordinating in Karachi cleanliness campaign.

He urged Sindh rulers to take responsibility for providing a clean and hygienic environment to its citizens.

