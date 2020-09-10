Sindh turned into cesspool of filth, corruption by Zardari, Bilawal: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has criticised Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) top leaders and said that the entire province of Sindh has turned into a cesspool of filth and corruption by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ali Zaidi said in his Twitter messages that the son-in-law and grandson of the founder of PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, have done nothing to uplift the people of Sindh. He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is now implementing the social welfare agenda similar to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

For the father and son team: Bhutto Zinda nahin lekin sharminda zaroor hai. Fed Govt has bent backwards for KHI & Inshallah will do all it can for the rest of Sindh as well, but PPP needs to show seriousness & at least appoint minimum Grade 21 admins in all divisions of Sindh. — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) September 10, 2020

Zaidi further said that the federal government has bent backwards for the provincial capital Karachi and it will also continue efforts for the uplift of the other parts of the province. He urged PPP leadership for showing seriousness and appointments of administrators having at least Grade 21 officers in all divisions of the province.

Comments

comments