All banks to remain open on Saturday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Tuesday that all banks and financial institutions will remain open on May 8 (Saturday).

“In the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021 and to cater the banking needs of public at large, it has been decided that all branches of banks/MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break),” read a notification issued by the central bank.

On Monday, the federal interior ministry released a notification announcing 10 to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid.

According to the notification, the holidays are approved by the Prime Minister after consultations with all stakeholders and keeping in mind recommendations by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a bid to limit Covid spread.

Comments

comments