All disabled persons to be provided Sehat Insaf cards: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives for inclusion of all the disabled persons registered with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in the Sehat Insaf Cards programme.

Speaking to the media, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said families of the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also being given Sehat Insaf cards on the directives of the premier.

He said the facility will also be extended to the entire population of Tharparkar, adding that the prime minister has given special directives to include all the disabled persons who are registered for disability with NADRA in the programme.

Dr Mirza said through this social health protection initiative , health insurance is to be provided to 15 million poor families living below poverty line in Pakistan, including 6,897,000 poor families of Punjab (36 districts) , 515,000 of Balochistan (32 districts) , 3,868,316 families of Sindh (29 districts) and entire Tharparker district ( 300,000 families), 1,621,088 poor families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (29 districts), 335,000 of AJK (11 districts) , 126,000 of Gilgit Baltistan (9 districts), 1,000,000 families of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ( 11 districts) and 85,000 poor families of Islamabad ( one district).

He elaborated that Sehat Sahulat Programme provides for indoor healthcare services only e.g. major treatments like heart diseases (Stents + open heart surgeries), diabetes mellites complication, burns and accidents, dialysis, chronic Infections complications, organ failure management, cancer management including chemo therapy, radiotherapy and surgery, neuro surgical procedures, all secondary medical and surgical illnesses, maternity Package to promote mother and child health and all emergencies.

It has insurance limit up to Rs720,000 per year, Dr Mirza said, adding 3.24 million families have been enrolled so far as 608,233 have visited hospitals and 145,000 admitted for certain treatments/ medical procedures, whereas 442,005 families are newly enrolled in the programme.

