Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


All economic indicators on positive trajectory: PM Imran

economic indicators

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored on Thursday that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are an important component of economy and their promotion will not only strengthen the economy but create job opportunities.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on SMEs, he expressed satisfaction over the economic indicators which, he said, are already on a positive trajectory.

He called for the targets set for the promotion of SMEs to be achieved at the earliest.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that the database of SMEs is being updated on a priority basis in order to extend timely facilities to them. The tax form of SMEs is being simplified for them.

Besides, the process of consultations with all the stakeholders is underway to extend financial assistance to the small and medium enterprises. A fund will also be created for the purpose. The premier was further informed that SME Development Authority (SMEDA) is being restructured to further enhance its capacity.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

US says provided $128m in debt relief to Pakistan

Business

Priti Patel says on Brexit: we’re in ‘tunnel’ of negotiations

Pakistan

Recover abducted girl or face the music, SC tells IG Islamabad

Pakistan

Balochistan experiences sub-zero temperatures after snowfall


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close