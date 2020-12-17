ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored on Thursday that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are an important component of economy and their promotion will not only strengthen the economy but create job opportunities.

Chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on SMEs, he expressed satisfaction over the economic indicators which, he said, are already on a positive trajectory.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت قومی رابطہ کمیٹی برائے سمال اینڈ میڈیم انٹرپرائزز کا اجلاس۔ pic.twitter.com/nB7cQeltOT — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 17, 2020

He called for the targets set for the promotion of SMEs to be achieved at the earliest.

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that the database of SMEs is being updated on a priority basis in order to extend timely facilities to them. The tax form of SMEs is being simplified for them.

Besides, the process of consultations with all the stakeholders is underway to extend financial assistance to the small and medium enterprises. A fund will also be created for the purpose. The premier was further informed that SME Development Authority (SMEDA) is being restructured to further enhance its capacity.

