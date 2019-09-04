ISLAMABAD: All educational institutes including seminaries will follow the same ‘national’ curriculum, which will meet the international standard.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood during a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that his ministry is preparing the ‘national’ syllabus after taking all the curriculums around the world into its consideration. Therefore, “those who think the curriculum of O/A levels is the standard, should know that our prepared curriculum will be a top-level one.”

Moreover, for the mainstreaming of religious seminaries into the federal system of education, the minister announced that his ministry will open 12 offices across the country, and old government officials, as well as new people, will be recruited in this regard.

The budget has also been approved for this project, he added.

However, Mehmood clarified that the heads of seminaries have requested duration of four to five years for a complete transition of the system. He assured that the implementation of the process will begin soon.

The seminaries which adopt the system at the earliest will be more facilitated by the government, the minister said.

