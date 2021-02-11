‘All issues amicably settled with employees’, say Govt ministers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government committee for talks with government employees on Thursday announced “amicable settlement of all issues with protesting employees”, ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed in a media talk here said that the federal government will also issue directives to the provinces about settlement of the matter with employees.

“The prime minister has talked with the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab today, hopefully, the issue will also be resolved at the provincial level,” Pervez Khattak, another member of the government committee, said.

“An up-gradation for all employees has been decided in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab,” Khattak further said. “It will start in June after the budget,” he said.

“The adhoc release will merge in their pay scales in June budget,” Khattak said.

He thanked the federal employees and said, ” What happened yesterday, won’t have happen. We are using our full energies to solve your problems,” addressing the employees he added.

In an earlier development, the government assured increase in salaries up to 20pc to the employees.

According to Chairman Government Employees Alliance, Rehman Bajwa, the government has promised a 20 percent increase in salaries of the employees and release of all arrested employees.

Rehman said the government has assured them of a release of notification regarding acceptance of their demands around 2:00 pm today.

