KARACHI: All Karachi Milk Association seeking an increase in milk and dairy products announced a strike on July 11 (Thursday) after failing to meet the Commissioner of Karachi over the matter, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Association has called for a city-wide strike on milk and dairy products for the day after wholesalers of milk could not meet top police officials earlier in the day.

According to details, the commissioner office has maintained that the commissioner had been busy the entire day in important meetings and office matters and hence couldn’t meet the members of the association.

Read More: Commissioner Karachi takes notice of hike in milk prices

The commissioner office officials have also revealed that no official meeting had been scheduled between the two parties prior which needed to be held.

Earlier,The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association defying the orders of Commissioner Karachi had increased the price of milk by Rs10 per litre on July 6.

The dairy farmers had decided to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs110 per liter.

Official sources said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

