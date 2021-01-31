All measures for anti-Covid-19 vaccine drive finalised

ISLAMABAD: While a special PAF aircraft left for Beijing today to bring back half a million doses of a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine, all measures for a vaccination drive have been finalised, reported ARY News.

Sources said 14 Covid-19 vaccination centres have been established in Islamabad with each one of them equipped with all the necessary equipment, including refrigerators and computers.

Six of these vaccination centres have been set up at government hospitals while jabs will also be administered at Islamabad’s five rural and basic health facilities, including those in Bhara Kahu, Sihala, Shah Allah Ditta and Tarlai

The sources further said vaccination centres have also been set up at CDAI-8 and F-11 health facilities. The trained Staff, including a chief vaccinator, nurse and vaccinator deployed at these centres will assume their responsibilities on February 1, they added.

The federal health ministry will monitor these centres while the first phase of vaccination will commence once a Covid-19 vaccine is made available.

Earlier today, a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) departed for Beijing to bring the first batch of a China-made Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all arrangements for storage, transportation and administration of the vaccine have been finalised.

