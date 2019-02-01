KARACHI: All the prosecutors of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi region on Thursday collectively tendered their resignation as a protest over new contract offered to them.

The prosecutors demanded of the government to raise their salaries and perks. They said that they should be given perks equal to that of AG Sindh or the Office of the Attorney General.

Sources said that NAB had not increase salaries of the prosecutors and added that mega corruption cases would face delay due to the resignations.

The prosecutors who have tendered resignation from Karachi region are Zahid Hussain Baladi, Razzaq Dino Kalhoro, Kailash, Niaz Merani, Khalid Mahmood and Hamayun Hameed.

In their collective resignation to the NAB prosecutor general, the prosecutors stated, “We NAB prosecutors hereby tender our resignation collectively to be treated as with immediate effect. As we served the bureau/state for a long tenure and have decided to discontinue our duties and responsibilities on the same terms and conditions of extension.”

Earlier, three special public prosecutors of the National Accountability Burea’s (NAB) Sindh chapter had tendered their resignations on October 1.

The three prosecutors — Munsif Jan, Yasir Mughal, and Naseem Malik — were representing the anti-graft body in high-profile corruption cases including the investigations into alleged corruption by former minister Sharjeel Memon, the Port Qasim and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) corruption probe.

