All restaurants, hotels in Islamabad allowed to open for home delivery

ISLAMABAD: The district magistrate of Islamabad on Saturday allowed all hotels and restaurants to remain open for home delivery and takeaway round the clock, ARY News reported.

“It is clarified that all hotels [and] restaurants are allowed to function for take away and home delivery for 24 hours without any time restrictions,” read a notification issued to this effect.

Besides, it added pharmacies, grocery stores and shops selling basic food items will remain open till 8 pm as per previous orders.

Earlier, on April 15, the Islamabad administration had extended Section 144 for two more weeks following the countrywide extension in lockdown till April 30.

In view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had on April 14 announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

