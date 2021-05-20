LAHORE: Allama Iqbal International Airport authorities have decided COVID-19 vaccination of the frontline employees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Lahore airport’s manager has in a letter to the city’s deputy commissioner sought vaccination of the fronline workers of the airport.

The airport’s management has also directed all employees to get vaccine shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

The airport manager has demanded immediate arrangements from the provincial health department for vaccination of the employees.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 32 frontline workers of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) tested positive at Baccha Khan International Airport, Peshawar yesterday as the number of COVID-positive passengers arriving from Gulf countries at the airport has increased.

The airport manager of the Peshawar airport confirmed that 32 frontline workers have tested for COVID-19 at the airport, mainly including members from vigilance and airport services.

Bridge operators and staffers from the human resource and medical department are also among the affectees.

The authorities at the airport cited an increasing number of COVID positive passengers’ arrival from Gulf countries as the main reason behind spread of the infection among airport staffers.

It is pertinent to mention here that National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) on May 01 devised new protocols for the inbound passengers, imposing a condition of COVID testing at Pakistan airports.

