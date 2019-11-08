Nation celebrates 142nd birthday of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE: The Pakistanis are celebrating the 142nd birth anniversary of the poet of East and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal with traditional zeal and fervor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Various literary, educational, political, social and cultural organizations have arranged special programmes to pay homage to the national poet and highlight different aspects of his life and teachings.

Iqbal is also called Muffakir-e-Pakistan (The Thinker of Pakistan) and Hakeem-ul-Ummat (The Sage of the Ummah).

Allama Iqbal was born on 9th November 1877 in Sialkot.

He passed his M.A in philosophy from Government College Lahore after which for higher education he went to London and from Lincoln’s Inn, he did his law.

He also did his PhD in philosophy from Germany’s Ludwig Maximilian University, Munich.

Among his 12,000 verses of poetry, about 7,000 verses are in Persian. Iqbal with his revolutionary poetry gave rebirth to the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He used to symbolize the Muslims with Shaheen (perigrine falcon) to motivate the Muslims who were suffering under British rule.

The idea of Iqbal’s poetry was unique. This was the reason why he is considered as Pakistan’s greatest philosopher.

The nation every year on 9th November gives a tribute to him on his efforts in the creation of Pakistan. This day is marked as Yom-E-Iqbal also known as Iqbal Day in the loving memory of Allama Iqbal.

