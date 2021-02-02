LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered the immediate removal of a recent sculpture of the ‘poet of the east’ Allama Iqbal after social media reaction over its botched artistic work.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sculpture of Iqbal drawn the attention of the masses soon after its placement in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park Lahore.

What caught the person’s eye was how the artist had taken liberty with the subject by making the sculpture such that it did not appear to resemble the man himself.

Quickly, the sculpture spread across social media with many people commenting about the shocking artistic work.

Here are some of the reactions to the newly mounted sculpture of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Sorry #AllamaIqbal

These guys learned sculpture from online classes. pic.twitter.com/n2mrCbDI6K — Rizwan Najam (@RizwanNajam) February 2, 2021

I dunno why people are showing too much aggression against the misshaped sculpture of The Beloved #AllamaIqbal

At least it’s a sign of remembrance of the Poet of East.#Lahore #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Z3Gk8HziWv — i_am_xali (@am_xali) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, it was learned that the structure appeared to be an honest attempt by the gardeners of the park to pay a tribute to Allama Iqbal.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the placement of the sculpture in the Park and ordered its immediate removal from the park.

That shown negligence should be held accountable, he directed the PHA authorities.

Comments

comments