Prominent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passes away

Allama Talib Jauhari

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari passed away in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Allama Talib Jauhari’s son confirmed the news of his death and added that he was hospitalised and in critical condition for the past many days. He was 80 years old.

Known for being a powerful orator, Allama Talib Jauhari was not only a religious scholar but a poet, historian and philosopher as well. His ‘Sham e Ghareeban’ speeches on PTV were viewed by millions.

Allama Talib Jauhari

His book “Hadees – e – Karbla” is considered one of the most well compiled source to the traditions related to the Event of Karbala.

His followers, government officials, politicans and people from all walks of life have expressed sorrow over the demise of the great scholar.

