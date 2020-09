Religious scholar Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi has passed away in Karachi after cardiac arrest, citing family sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The family sources said that the religious figure Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi died of cardiac arrest. He was taken to a private hospital on Saturday late night where he took his last breath.



Naqvi’s body will be shifted to Shuhada-e-Karbala Imambargah in Ancholi area for funeral prayers after the Maghrib. He was 76 years old.

He was born on March 24 – 1944 in India’s Lucknow and authored many books. The scholar was famous for his lectures on different topics, whereas, Naqvi also performed duties as editor-in-chief of a magazine, Al-Qalam, and president of Mir Anees Academy.

