Alleged Pattoki serial rapist turns out to be history-sheeter

PATTOKI: An alleged serial rapist who has been arrested for sexually assaulting six minor girls in Sarai Mughal area of Pattoki is a history-sheeter, according to police.

Yaseen had murdered his aunt a few years back and attacked his sister-in-law with sticks causing fractures to her legs after they both resisted his attempts to sexually abuse them, the police said.

They said he had no CNIC, due to which investigators had difficulty in finding his criminal record. Police teams have been dispatched to Nankana, the suspect’s native place, to obtain his criminal record.

Earlier, the police said the arrested man used to lure the girls in various ways. The victim girls were between 10 and 12 years of age. His DNA test was also being conducted.

The residents of the area had held a protest demonstration against the increasing number of rape cases in Pattoki and blocked the road after burning the tires. The protestors said the accused who was still at large had been raping minor girls in the area after taking them to empty places under some pretext. They added that six rape cases have come to fore in a month but FIRs of only two of them have been registered.

