Alliance of opposition parties is unnatural: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties is unnatural.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing a press conference, the foreign minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can neither remove PTI’s democratically elected government nor does it have any a magic wand through which it can solve the problems of the people.

“Opposition parties were given a chance in the past to solve people’s problems,” he said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave free hand to the opposition for the rally and rejected reports of arrests of political workers of PML-N.

He said that opposition is creating difficulties in the restoration of the national economy and they are holding meetings due to improved law and order situation in the country.

He said the drama of illness of Nawaz Sharif stands disclosed.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said no hurdle is being created in the way of meetings being organized by the opposition.

The FM said that people are now quite mature and they cannot be fleeced through hollow slogans.

Lauding PM Khan’s role in highlighting Kashmir issue, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted IoK issue at the world level.

