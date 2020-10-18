Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Alligator attacks man swimming next to it, video goes viral

alligator attacks man swimming viral video

An eight-second video went viral on the social media platform which showed an alligator attacked a man swimming next to it.

The scary video shocked many people on the internet that garnered over 194.4K views so far which was shared by the Twitter handle ‘When Animals Attack’ with a caption, “Why would you even go in there?”

It showed a man floating in the water next to a large wooden platform and there is an alligator in close proximity to the man. The alligator later tried to bite the man’s shoulder who was already scared and after contacting the alligator he shouts and immediately got back on the platform.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Heart-stopping footage shows cop saving suicidal man by saying ‘I Love…

Offbeat

Rare pink dolphin spotted in Hong Kong’s sea

Offbeat

Italian town with just 2 residents, both adhere to COVID-19 SOPs

Offbeat

‘My food is moving’: Woman shares pictures of ‘vile’ discovery in pizza


ARY NEWS URDU