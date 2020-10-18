An eight-second video went viral on the social media platform which showed an alligator attacked a man swimming next to it.

The scary video shocked many people on the internet that garnered over 194.4K views so far which was shared by the Twitter handle ‘When Animals Attack’ with a caption, “Why would you even go in there?”

It showed a man floating in the water next to a large wooden platform and there is an alligator in close proximity to the man. The alligator later tried to bite the man’s shoulder who was already scared and after contacting the alligator he shouts and immediately got back on the platform.

Why would you even go in there? pic.twitter.com/6Xs3vkXAoI — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) October 14, 2020

