CLEARWATER: An eleven-foot alligator was broken into a house in Florida’s Clearwater city which came into knowledge by the homeowner after a loud crash.

A 77-year-old woman, Mary Wischhusen, was woken up at around 3.30 am early Friday morning after a loud crash at her house where she found the large reptile in her kitchen.

While talking to Spectrum News, Wischhusen said, “I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there.” Fortunately, the alligator did not attack the houseowner.

The video, which went viral, was was also shared by the official handle of the Clearwater Police Department.

We know you’ve been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today’s alligator trespassing in Clearwater🐊 The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

Clarifying that the red liquid in the video is not blood, the police department tweeted, “The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood.” More visuals were also shared by a Twitter account @MyClearwater.

See you later, alligator 🐊 A scaly 11-foot-long gator broke into a Clearwater home overnight through some low windows in their kitchen. Clearwater Police officers and a trapper responded to the scene to capture and remove the gator. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/jsOxRNfkEV — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

According to the reports, the police called a trapper and the animal was safely removed from the home. However, many wine bottles were knocked by the reptile.

