Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH : Alligator gets ride in Florida deputy’s car after trespassing on porch

alligator-ride-patrol-florida

In a bizarre incident, an alligator found trespassing on a family’s porch got a free ride in Florida on the back of a patrol car.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a pair of deputies were called out to an Eagle Lake home on Monday on a report of an alligator that decided to take up residence on a family’s porch and refused to leave.

 The deputies tied up the 5.5-foot gator and loaded it into the back of a patrol vehicle.

The deputies drove the alligator to Lake McLeod and released the reptile into the water.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Web designer names his son HTML in honour of his profession

Offbeat

Mutant calf born with two heads, see pictures

Offbeat

WATCH: Groom frustrated with teasing thrashes brother-in-law on wedding stage

Offbeat

Tickling a stingray: Viral video sparks debate about animal cruelty

[X] Close