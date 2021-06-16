WATCH : Alligator gets ride in Florida deputy’s car after trespassing on porch

In a bizarre incident, an alligator found trespassing on a family’s porch got a free ride in Florida on the back of a patrol car.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a pair of deputies were called out to an Eagle Lake home on Monday on a report of an alligator that decided to take up residence on a family’s porch and refused to leave.

Not to be outdone by a kitten rescue, Deputies Hardy & Ferguson apprehended this 5.5 foot intruder from a family’s porch in Eagle Lake yesterday & relocated him to Lake McLeod. They were sure to say “see ya later.” #gatorpatrol #onlyinPolk #onlyinFL #welivehere pic.twitter.com/skiITnjD5P — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

The deputies tied up the 5.5-foot gator and loaded it into the back of a patrol vehicle.

The deputies drove the alligator to Lake McLeod and released the reptile into the water.

