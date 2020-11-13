Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: 10-foot long alligator spotted on golf course

In a terrifying incident, a massive 10-foot long alligator was spotted on a golf course in Florida.

According to the details, the “dinosaur-sized” alligator was seen marching along the golf course in Naples, Florida on Wednesday. The golfers were stunned after seeing the large reptile on the ground.

In a video that went viral on social media, the massive alligator can be seen walking through the ground seemingly without any fear and interest in the golfers.

It was not the first time in recent memory that alligators have been spotted on a golf course in the southern part of the U.S, Fox News reported.

In May, a group of golfers in Hilton Head, S.C., filmed what appeared to be a fight to the death between two massive alligators, telling local media the encounter lasted approximately two hours.

In August 2019, a 7-foot gator crossed paths with a golfer in Florida, prompting the man to remark, “Golfing in Florida is just different.”

