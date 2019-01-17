Amal murder case: Probe team submits report in SC

ISLAMABAD: A six-member committee tasked to probe into the death of Amal Umer, who was killed in an exchange of fire between police personnel and robbers in Karachi, submitted its report in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu case with regard to the killing of the minor girl in Islamabad.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui informed the judges that the committee probed the matter from four different aspects. “As per report, the police confessed to its negligence. There is dearth of training in police personnel.”

Besides, he said, the Aman Ambulance Foundation also admitted to its fault. However, he added, the National Medical Centre refused to admit its mistake. “The hospital didn’t facilitate the parents of the victim to move their critically injured daughter to another hospital.”

Moreover, the lawyer said the hospital altered the date and time of the child’s death to give the impression that she died before being brought to the hospital.

Last year in August, the girl along with her parents was on way, when she was hit by a bullet in her head while the robbers were robbing a car next to them.

Amal was rushed to the nearest hospital (National Medical Centre – NMC). The hospital gave oxygen to the injured girl by an Ambubag pumping manually. The doctor told them to shift her to another hospital.

The NMC neither provided them emergency medical aid, nor ambulance and even refused to give the Ambubag to help the injured reaching another hospital.

The family arranged another ambulance, however, Amal died on the way to the other hospital.

