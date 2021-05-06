ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood announced Thursday that e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to add Pakistan to its approved sellers’ list.

“We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs,” he wrote on Twitter.

“An important milestone of e-Commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe.”

Earlier, the adviser had said that e-commerce policy would help eliminate corruption and improve performance.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Dawood said e-commerce policy had been prepared with consultation of partners. The policy would play an important role in projecting Pakistani products abroad and added that the government was pursuing the agenda of promoting exports.

