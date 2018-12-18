ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Jordan Maj Gen (Retd) Ibrahim Yali Mohammad (Osta Amadani) and High Commissioner of Nigeria Major General (Retd) Ashiminyu Adebayo Olaniyi called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal at the Ministry of Defence Production Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries held valuable discussion with the minister on bilateral relations and current scenario of the world. Talking to Nigerian High Commissioner, the minister said that existing relationship between the two countries should be converted into active interaction in defence field.

The minister highlighted that defence equipment of Pakistan defence industry were compatible to the defence industry of any advance country.

In the meeting with the ambassador of Jordan, the federal minister for defence production said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed fraternal ties which were deeply rooted in our shared religion, values and culture.

She said that Jordan had always been a tested friend during natural calamities and Pakistan cannot forget Jordan’s assistance provided during the 2005 earthquake in the country.

Zobaida Jalal expressed the desire to explore possibilities for further enhancing cooperation in the areas of defence industry.

