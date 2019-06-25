Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan calls on President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Mr. Ali Fikrat Oglu Alizada called on President Dr. Arif Alvi today (Tuesday) at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, ARY News reported.

The Ambassador handed over a letter of invitation from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, to the President of Pakistan inviting him to visit Azerbaijan at his convenience.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, while conveying his thanks to President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation, said that Pakistan attached great value to its cordial and fraternal relations with Azerbaijan.

Read More: Delegation of CPNE standing committee call on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr

The bilateral relations between the countries were rooted in shared faith, culture, and heritage, he added.

Appreciating Azerbaijan’s support to Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that Pakistan was desirous of further strengthening its existing bilateral relations for the benefit of the people of both the countries.

He underlined that the present state of bilateral economic cooperation was not commensurate with the true trade potential and emphasized the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and the need to explore possibilities of investment in energy and tourism sectors.

The Ambassador showed a keen interest in investment upon various sectors of Pakistan’s economy and appreciated the investment-friendly policies of Pakistan.

Comments

comments