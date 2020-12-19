Amended charges framed against MQM leaders in hate speech case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday framed amended charges against accused in the hate speech case, delivered by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court indicted the accused in 21 cases under the amended charge sheet registered at Karachi’s Azizabad, Sachal, Brigade and other police stations.

Those indicted in the case included MQM leaders Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Rehan Hashmi, Qamar Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Mehfooz Yar Khan, Jawed Rahim, Amjadullah and others.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the case till January 12.

It is pertinent to mention here that MQM founder had been charged by the police along with other party leaders over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London.

MQM founder had also been indicted by London Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech.

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station on Oct 10, 2019.

It may be noted here that MQM leader had appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech, which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in Karachi.

