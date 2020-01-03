Amendment in Army Act to be made through democratic process: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that amendment in Army Act will be made through democratic process.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, Dr Firdous appreciated all political parties for supporting the government’s move for the amendment, Radio Pakistan reported.

The special assistant said, “Supremacy of Parliament is real face of democracy.”

Later, addressing a ceremony at Information Services Academy in Islamabad today, Dr. Firdous said that capacity building of media persons is essential to cater to the requirements of modern age.

Read More: Army Act amendment bill approved by standing committees of NA, Senate

She said in the 24/7 environment of news flow, the role of information officers is highly significant in disseminating information about policies and activities of public importance.

Recognizing the increasing relevance of media in today’s age, the special assistant said people also need to be sensitized regarding fifth-generation hybrid war that is being launched by forces against the country.

She said the journalists who hold the power of pen must be sensitized regarding issues of national priorities.

