An American Airlines flight AA 2292 had a close encounter with a fast moving ‘long cylindrical object’ at the altitude of 36,000 feet to which the FBI confirmed that it was ‘aware’ of the development.

The pilot of American Airlines’ Airbus A320 reported initial sighting of a fast-moving strange flying object of cylindrical shape at 36,000 feet above the remote northeast corner of New Mexico, west of Des Moines on Sunday.

Although, the FBI confirmed for being notified of the sighting but they did not affirm launching an investigation nor reject it.

According to Fox News, the FBI spokesperson Frank Connor said that the intelligence agency was aware of the reported incident.

The flight was on a trip from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday when the plane was travelling at around 460 miles per hour at the time.

Later, the aircraft landed safely in Phoenix without any further incident.

The spokesperson, however, neither confirm nor deny investigations and said that the FBR works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public.

Frank Connor further said that those aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI.

In a radio transmission intercepted by Steve Douglass, who runs the Deep Black Horizon blog, the pilot can be heard telling Albuquerque Air Traffic Control: ‘Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us.

‘I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing – moving really fast right over the top of us,’ Dailymail UK quoted the statement.

American Airlines confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip obtained by Douglass.

The latest sighting of the apparent encounter has found similarity with another incident that took place in the same area around three years ago. However, the pilots of two different flights had not figured out the actuality of the flying object.

The state of New Mexico is no stranger to strange encounters, with the city of Roswell reporting one of the nation’s most infamous UFO sightings in 1947.

On February 24 – 2018, two pilots on different aircraft – a Learjet 36 of Phoenix Air with tail number N71PG and an Airbus of American Airlines Flight 1095 – reported having close encounters with a mysterious object flying above them at 37,000 feet above southern Arizona, close to New Mexico.

The aviate had reportedly told the Air Traffic Control, ‘Was anybody above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?’ When the dispatcher replied ‘no’, the pilot laughed insisting it must be a ‘UFO.’

‘I don’t know what it was, it wasn’t an airplane but it was – the path was going in the opposite direction,’ the pilot went on.

Moments later, the pilot of American Airlines Flight 1095, Blenus Green reported a similar encounter and announced that it was just really beaming light or could have had a big reflection and was several thousand feet above us going opposite direction but it was not a balloon or an airplane.

The aviate said that it didn’t look anything like an airplane.

In Sunday’s incident, the pilot’s description of a missile-like object matches a number of encounters US Navy Fighter pilots have reported having with anomalous objects off the eastern seaboard over the last 15 years.

According to The Drive, the incident happened not too far from the sprawling White Sands Missile Range, and New Mexico itself is home to a number of military facilities and restricted areas.

The likelihood that a missile may have ‘gone off the reservation’ during a test, or any other kind of military exercise, is slim, as procedural practice would mean the pilots would’ve been pre-notified to any such safety hazard.

