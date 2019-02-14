Islamabad to host next round of US-Taliban talks next week: Afghan Taliban

The Taliban said Wednesday that its negotiators would meet US envoys for talks this month in Islamabad, and also sit down with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Afghanistan.

The announcement, not immediately confirmed by Washington or Islamabad, comes as America’s chief negotiator tours the globe shoring up support for a peace process to end its longest war.





Zalmay Khalilzad, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, held extensive talks with the militants last month in Qatar, where the Taliban have an office.

More talks are slated for later in February.

But a Taliban statement issued Wednesday said separate meetings would be held first on February 18 in Islamabad “by the formal invitation of the government of Pakistan”.

Talks in Doha would follow a week later on February 25, the statement said.

Khalilzad is heading a large delegation on a tour of Belgium, Germany, Turkey, Qatar, Afghanistan and Pakistan to boost the peace process and bring all Afghan parties to the table.

He has expressed cautious hope for a deal before Afghan presidential elections slated for July, but says the Taliban must come to the table with the Kabul government, which the insurgents consider a US puppet.

President Ashraf Ghani – who has expressed frustration at being sidelined from recent talks – flew to Munich on Wednesday to attend an international security conference, his office said.

The Taliban also announced a meeting with Prime Minister Khan in Islamabad for “comprehensive discussions” about bilateral affairs with Afghanistan.

However, there was no confirmation from Pakistan’s Foreign Office or the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the Taliban claims.

News reports in Pakistan last month had suggested Islamabad was open to hosting the next round of talks with the insurgents.

In January, as he travelled the region building support for the peace process, Khalilzad met PM Khan in Pakistan – one of just three countries that recognised the Taliban regime before their ousting by US-led forces in 2001.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in December that President Donald Trump, who is pushing to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan, wrote to PM Khan seeking Islamabad’s support for peace efforts.

