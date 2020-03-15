ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi will be visiting China from March 16-17 at an invitation of President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.

The president will be accompanied by a delegation comprising of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and senior officials.

He will meet with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. A number of MoUs are expected to be signed.

This will be the president’s first visit to China, which is singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Government and the people of China while Beijing was resolutely engaged in efforts to contain and deal with the spread of Covid-19, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bonds of trust and mutual support between the two iron brothers,” the statement read.

“It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond.”

It said Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners.

The two countries are joined together in an “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” the Foreign Office said.

“This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era.”

