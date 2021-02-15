 IT Minister Aminul Haque appointed as president of STI committee

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haque has been appointed as president of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a sub-organization of G20 countries, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Aminul Haq has been selected for the important position due to his prominent role in the IT and telecom sector in Pakistan.

The WBAF selected Pakistan from 127 countries for the office. It is pertinent to mention here that India was also in a queue to hold this important position but WBAF preferred Pakistan.

Talking to journalists, Aminul Haque said, “it is an honor for Pakistan, and I hope that it will pave the way for Pakistan to become a technology hub in South Asia.”

He maintained that the position of the president of STI committee would greatly help in Pakistan’s access to foreign investors, multi-million dollar funds from all over the world, fulfilling the digital vision of Pakistan and the country’s economic stability.

Last year on November 25, Pakistan had been elected as president of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO).

In a statement, Pakistan’s ambassador to Italy Johar Saleem had said that Islamabad had been elected as president of the IDLO for the next three-years term, starting from January 2021.

