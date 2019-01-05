Amir Khan appears before JIT of Ali Raza Abidi murder case

KARACHI: Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Amir Khan on Saturday appeared before the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) probing the murder of former member National Assembly Ali Raza Abidi murder case.

He was summoned by the JIT at the South Zone Investigation Office here today, to record his statement in the high profile assassination case.

The MQM-P leader avoided to address the media and left the South Zone Investigation Office without answering their queries into the matter.

“After Amir Khan and Farooq Sattar, other leaders of the MQM-Pakistan can also be summoned for the probe into the case,” sources privy to the matter said.

Earlier this week, Dr Farooq Sattar had appeared before the JIT probing the assassination of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

The Joint Investigation team (JIT) headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pir Muhammad Shah along with other members of the probe team were present in the South Zone Investigation Office.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

