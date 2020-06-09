NAB chief okays inquiry against Amir Mehmood Kiani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved an inquiry against former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiani, ARY News reported.

The decision to initiate the inquiry against Mr Kiani was taken in NAB’s Executive Board Meeting (EBM), presided over by bureau’s chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to a NAB official, the fresh inquiry against opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), related to alleged corruption and sudden hike in medicine prices back in 2019.

Meanwhile, the EBM also approved to look into corruption complaints against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The board approved corruption inquiries against several officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and officers of CDA.

Back in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chided his special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, over exhibiting unserious behaviour before the Supreme Court (SC).

The premier’s reaction came after the SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza showed unserious behaviour during his appearance before the top court hearing the matters related to coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on April 13 related to the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis, had expressed displeasure over the performance of Dr Zafar Mirza in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and ordered the government to remove him.

The court had also asked the federal government to remove Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza from his post.

