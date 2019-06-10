Hackers stormed Twitter account of Bollywood super star, Amitabh Bachchan, where they replaced the actor’s photo with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s picture on Monday.

The hackers identified themselves as Turkish Cyber Army and left some messages on Bachchan’s Twitter account.

In the first message posted with photos of Pakistani and Turkish flags, the hackers said, “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid.”

The hackers posted, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s photo was in second tweet with caption of ‘Love Pakistan’ along with heart signed emoticon and flags of both countries again while it was also tagged to the premier.

They wrote in Bachchan’s bio, “Actor … well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan.”

However, the cyber attack was apparently noticed immediately as the development was spread like wildfire which collected 7200 tweets just in an hour and counting on.

The Twitter handle removed the tweet and photos with 30 minutes and later Bachchan’s account was restored on the micro-blogging website.

Comments

comments