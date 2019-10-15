Amna Ilyas to girls: We can shatter colonised mindset of light skin

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas who has been quite vocal about her skin colour proudly owns her dark skin and says it doesn’t define her.

She penned an encouraging note for young girls who feel underconfident about their ‘dark skin.’

Throwing back to an award show’s speech, the model-turned-actress shared on Instagram that things were even more difficult when she entered the industry due to her skin colour.

“When I started modeling, I was criticised for my color and because of that, I had to work extra hard to prove that my darkness doesn’t mean I’m ugly,” she wrote.

Her message for girls is “Today I want to say something to the dark-skinned girl reading this, you are not ugly. You are beautiful. You are deserving. Our skin tones should be embraced for the distinct beauty it brings.”

Ilyas told them to not let anyone tell you otherwise. “One by one, we can shatter the colonised mindset of light skin is the only skin. It all starts with YOU. Follow your dream and don’t let the world of fairness creams and racism stop you!”

On the work front, she was last seen on the silver screen in film Baaji as Neha.

