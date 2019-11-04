Amount saved by settlement of Karkey dispute to be spent on masses: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has resolved Karkey dispute and saved $1.2 billion to the economy, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Hafeez Shaikh said that this amount will be spent on various development projects and provision of better facilities to the masses.

He termed it a good news for the country.

A positive development for the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, Govt of Pakistan has resolved Karkey dispute saving $1.2 billion to the economy. This amount can now be spent on the development and better facilities for the public. — Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) November 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had resolved the Karkey dispute with the help of Turkish President Erdogan.

The premier had taken to Twitter saying, “PTI govt, with the help of President Erdogan, has amicably resolved the Karkey dispute and saved Pak USD 1.2 billion penalties imposed by ICSID.”

