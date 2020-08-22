Anaconda tries to swallow alligator, terrifying video goes viral

In a terrifying video, an anaconda was filmed attempting to swallow an alligator in Ponta Negra neighbourhood of Manaus in Brazil.

In the viral video, the snake can be seen wrapping itself around the alligator while trying to swallow it. The footage exhibits residents of the neighbourhood attempting to pull the 2 reptiles away by tying a rope round them.

After the locals intervened, the two reptiles were separated successfully. Bystanders said that the anaconda was more than six feet in length.

Ê CAROÇO! 😳 Uma sucuri foi flagrada tentando engolir um jacaré na área de um condomínio na Ponta Negra. 🐍🐊 pic.twitter.com/d3JlCQm3Ey — Manaus POP A 911🏳️‍🌈 (@manaus_pop) August 17, 2020

The snake reportedly gave up on its meal after it was dragged to a stream. Both the reptiles returned to the forest from where they had come out.

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 15,000 views.

While many users were horrified after watching the video, others criticised the locals for interfering in the food chain.

Anacondas are a gaggle of huge snakes present in South America. They’re a few of the largest snakes on the planet.