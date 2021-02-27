Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan origin Anas Sarwar becomes Scottish Labour party leader

anas-sarwar-labour-party

A Pakistan-origin member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Anas Sarwar has been elected the new leader of Scottish Labour in a snap election right after former leader Richard Leonard resigned from the post less than three months before next Holyrood elections.

Leonard led the party for three years until he resigned in a surprise move and left the field open for Glasgow MSP Sarwar to over less than three months before the scheduled elections.

Anas Sarwar has become the first leader of a major political party in the UK hailing from minority ethnicity.

Soon after he assumed the leadership of Scotish chapter of Labour Party, Anas Sarwar said the party under his leadership would “focus on what unites our country, not what divides it”.

“I want to say directly to the people of Scotland, I know Labour has a lot of work to do to win back your trust. Because if we’re brutally honest, you haven’t had the Scottish Labour party you deserve,” Sarwar said in his address following victory.

READ ALSO: Biden White House asks ‘Trump who?’

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Covid-19 advisory: CAA updates its international travel categories

Offbeat

Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade

Pakistan

Pakistani nation, armed forces stand united against any threat: FO

Pakistan

PDM eyes five Senate seats from KP as JI announces support: sources


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close