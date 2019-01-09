ANF recovered 100 tons of contraband items in 2018: DG ANF

ISLAMABAD: Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Wednesday said a three-pronged strategy is being pursued for a drug free society in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said under this strategy the ANF is focusing on drug supply reduction, drug demand reduction and the International cooperation.

Arif Malik said as many as 100 tons of the contraband items were seized, during last year, while 1,300 accused were taken into the custody.

The DG ANF said Pakistan has achieved major breakthrough in combating this menace and as a result we are enjoying status of Poppy Free State since 2001 as per UN Drug and Crime standards.

He said thwarting drug abuse and trafficking is a shared responsibility at regional and global level and we are in touch with all stakeholders to achieve the desired results.

On January 5, the ANF had suggested to carry out a countrywide survey to collect data about drug users in order to fight the menace of narcotics more resolutely.

According to a report submitted in the apex court, ANF sought help from all stakeholders to gather data of people hooked onto narcotics.

The ANF further proposed that new centers should also be set up in every province to rehabilitate drug users and increase the manpower at the already established centers.

“In order to rid students off the evil of drugs, a concerted strategy is needed to deal with the issue in a specific manner,” the report read.

Comments

comments