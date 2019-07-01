ANF apprehends Rana Sanaullah near Lahore

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday claimed to have arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah near Lahore, ARY News reported.

ANF officials confirmed that that Rana Sanaullah was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in drug peddling.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and added that Sanaullah was shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The sources said that Sanaullah was heading to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting when he was taken into custody near Seghi.

NAB arrests PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz

The sources further raveled that Sanaullah had close relations with smugglers and they had been taking shelter at his rest house. ANF’s Brigadier Khalid Mehmood likely to investigate the PML-N leader.

ANF sources said that a large quantity of narcotics was recovered from his vehicle and added that a case had been lodged against the PML-N leader in this regard.

Sanaullah was undergoing though medical examination and his blood samples were being taken, the sources said and added that he would be produced before the court tomorrow.

Soon after the reports of his detain, Sanaullah’s wife, daughter, son-in-law and other family members left their home and shifted to unidentified place in three vehicles.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda termed Sanaullah detention a good sign and said that they would not stop the ongoing accountability process in the country.

