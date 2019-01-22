ANF captures drug worth millions, from passenger at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Officials of the ANF in a raid at Islamabad airport arrested a man and captured 798 grams of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession, officials said.

The law enforcement agency officials captured drug, which was hidden in the shoes of accused Rashid Khan, who was going Dubai by flight number AK 615, officials said.

Recently in January, the ANF had recovered contraband items and arrested seven accused, at Karachi Port.

“The narcotics were concealed in three containers at the port, due to be smuggled abroad,” a spokesperson of ANF said in his statement about the raid.

The recovered contraband items having worth Rs 500 mn include 35 kilograms of high quality heroin and the 52kg of hashish, he continued.

A spokesman of the law enforcement agency further said that the investigation from the arrested men was underway.

Addressing a news conference on January 9 in Islamabad, Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik had said a three-pronged strategy is being pursued for a drug free society in the country.

Major General Malik said as many as 100 tons of contraband items were seized, during last year, while 1,300 accused were taken into the custody.

Comments

comments