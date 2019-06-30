Two arrested after recovery of 42 kg drugs in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials have arrested two persons over the recovery of a huge quantity of drugs during a raid conducted at Inter-change Toll Plaza in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ANF spokesperson said that the officials have seized 42 kilograms of charas from the possession of the detained persons.

“The drug was hidden inside the secret boxes of car,” he added.

Earlier on May 24, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad from the Islamabad airport.

As per details, officials of the ANF arrested a man and recovered 1kg of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession.

“The drug-peddler identified as Saqib was trying to smuggle ice heroin by concealing it into a packet of tea”, the officials said.

The ANF officials also arrested a woman namely Jameel Akhtar who was flying with Saqib and initiated investigation in this regard.

